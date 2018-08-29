Two Cameroonians arrested in India for online fraud

Police in India have arrested two Cameroonian men suspected of being behind a hi-tech online fraud, tricking many business persons in India.

The two men Akumbe Bomachiva, 28 and Langji Kilian Keng, 27 were arrested from Hyderabad on Monday, the Indian police confirmed the arrest in a Facebook Post.

The men are accused of making fake websites of various companies to cheat people through online shopping, providing customers with fake license and documents of the product.

“They make the people pay online and ask customers to pay an amount as insurance for their product by assuring them that this amount will be refunded. The people will meet huge loss by paying this amount,” police in India said.

The first accused has been cheating the people in India and the second operated the fraud from Cameroon. The latter reached India a few days back. The fraudsters also targeted people in Germany, Russia, Canada and Vietnam.

Police in India had earlier arrested another Cameroon native Choyi Thomsa (45) from New Delhi for cheating more than Rs 30 crore through online fraud.