Two Cameroonians nominated for continental film award

Two Cameroonians have been nominated for this year’s edition of the Sotigui awards which seeks to recognise the best talents in the movie sector on the continent.

Blanche Bana and Virginie Ehana have been nominated for the awards following their starring roles in the movies “Innocent”, directed by Thierry Léa Malle and “Si loin, si près”, directed by Saturnin Ayenouet.

They have been nominated in at least three categories, notably that of the best actress in the Central African zone. At least 40 actors, actresses and comedians across the continent have been nominated for the award based on their talents, credibility and roles in their respective acts.

The 2020 Sotigui award which is at its fifth edition will hold from the 12-14 November in Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso under the theme “The Culture of peace: what contributions from women in cinema?”.

During a press conference at the weekend to present the innovations of this year’s edition, the main organizer Kévin Evrard Moné said the theme of this year’s award is aimed at stimulating women to think of solutions to problems faced by the continent especially terrorist attacks as well as the COVID-19 which he said are a threat to peace.

Thus, the award night will be preceded by projections, as well as round table discussions around the theme while participants are also expected to pay homage to Chadwick Boseman, the main actor of the movie Black Panther, who died on August 28 in Los Angeles.