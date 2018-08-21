Two Chadian soldiers detained in CAR

Two Chadian soldiers arrested in the Central African Republic by CAR troops on patrol last week have been transferred to the research and investigation section (SRI) of the gendarmerie in the capital Bangui.The two soldiers will be held accountable for illegal entry into CAR territory and a breach of state security.

They were apprehended by the national army unit operating in the Paoua region, in the north of the country.

The two were reportedly intercepted with weapons of war and military equipment.

They were transferred to the Paoua gendarmerie with the support of MINUSCA.

So far, there has been no official reaction from the authorities in Chad.

On the orders of President Idriss Deby, Chad had closed its border with the CAR since 2014 by due to the ongoing crisis plaguing the country.

Some Central Africans have accused Ndjamena of backing the rebels in their country given the heavy presence of Chadian mercenaries in their ranks.