Two-day meeting of ECOWAS Energy Institutions opens in Accra

The two-day coordination meeting of the institutions responsible for energy matters in ECOWAS opens on Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Accra, Ghana to consider the status of energy delivery in West Africa.According to the statement by the Department of Communication, ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority on Wednesday, the meeting will among others, specifically receive updates on the status of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market over which there has been increased activities, preparatory to the launch of the second phase.

“In addition, it will consider the state of implementation of priority projects of the ECOWAS Master Plan 2019 to 2033, the emergency power supply programme as well as the project construction of WAPP-ICC (West African Power Pool Information and Coordination Centre) which is based in Calavi near Cotonou in Benin Republic.

“The ICC will serve as the Systems Operator and Market Operator (SMO) of the Regional Electricity to Market, the statement said.

It added that the participants will also be briefed on the progress relating to West African Gas Pipeline Operations, the East interconnection at the Ghana level, the new pricing methodology and issues relating to the strengthening of gas supply.

The other issues for consideration at the meeting, according to the statement, include: Improvement of payment of deliveries of gas supply, strengthening of ERERA’s human resources and resolving the issue of the headquarters of the Accra-based ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA) as well as activities relating to the development of physical renewable energy infrastructure in Member States.

“The ECOWAS energy institutions will each provide updates on the implementation of recommendations from their last meeting which was held in November 2018 in Cotonou.

“One of those recommendations on an increased synergy among the agencies relating to the implementation of the Energy Governance Programme in West Africa (AGoSE-AO), which was launched in May 2018 and is being funded by the European Development fund to the tune of 32 million euros,” it added.

It explained that the AGoSE-AO programme is expected to help improve the governance of the energy sector in ECOWAS Member States and ensure the establishment of an institutional and regulatory framework favourable to the promotion of investments in the sector.

Part of the mandate of ERERA is to promote an environment conducive to attracting investors to the ECOWAS region.