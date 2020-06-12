Two Ivorian soldiers wounded in fresh attack

Two Ivorian soldiers were wounded Thursday night in a new attack against the Ivorian army in Gbéya, a locality in the sub-prefecture of Maradiana-Sokourani in the Kaniasso department of north-western Cote d’Ivoire.Security sources told APA that on Thursday, shortly before 9 p.m. local time “unidentified individuals opened fire with 12 calibre weapons on the defence and security forces at the Gbéya outpost.” Two people were injured in the attack.

One of the Ivorian soldiers was wounded in the back and head, while the other was wounded in the back, right shoulder, lower abdomen and forehead.

“Both soldiers are conscious and their prognosis is not life-threatening,” reassured the same sources, adding that the wounded are being “taken care of at the health centre in Gbéya while awaiting evacuation to Odienné, the regional capital of Kabadougou, in the north-west of the country.”

Early Thursday, a first attack on the mixed army-police post of Kafolo in northeastern Côte d’Ivoire attributed to terrorists left about ten dead, six wounded as one assailant was neutralised.