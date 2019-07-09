Two Kenyan elite athletes banned over doping

Published on 09.07.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Tuesday confirmed the four-year suspension of two of Kenya’s high profile long distance runners, Jacob Kibet Chulyo Kendagor and Joyce Chepkirui for doping.The two casualties now bring the total of Kenya’s athletes suspended so far by AIU for doping to 12.

Chepkirui won the Amsterdam and Honolulu marathons in 2015 and her compatriot on the other hand, Kendagor came in second in in Hamburg and Istanbul marathons

According to the anti-agency body, Kendagor refused to submit sample collection for testing while Chepkirui used prohibited substance.

Born in 1988, in Rift Valley Chepkirui, made her first international appearance in 2007 African Junior Athletics Championships, where she came fifth in the 1500 metres.

at the 2011 All-Africa Games before she won gold for her nation in Scotland when

In 2011, she led a Kenyan podium sweep in the women 10,000m final, clocking 32:09.35 for victory in Scotland.

She later bagged gold for her country in Morocco during the African 10,000m women’s race in Morocco.

The 35-year-old, Kendagor on the other hand, won the Valencia Half Marathon event in 2014.

Kendagor competed last in Istanbul Marathon in November last year, finishing fifth.