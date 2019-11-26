International › APA

Happening now

Two more Rwandans tortured, deported from Uganda

Published on 26.11.2019 at 08h21 by APA News

Two Rwandans were admitted to a local hospital in North Eastern Rwanda after they was allegedly detained, badly tortured for several weeks, before being deported from Uganda, a senior local administrative official in the region confirmed Monday.They were all handed over to Rwandan authorities at Kagitumba border in Nyagatare District, North Eastern Rwanda.

The  deportation of these Rwandan nationals from Uganda comes after three  more Rwandans were deported after they were tortured and harassed in  Uganda last week.

In August this year Rwanda’s Minister of State  for Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and EAC affairs, Olivier  Nduhungirehe asked people to desist from travelling to Uganda because of  safety concerns, just a day after Uganda and Rwanda have mended fences  at regional summit in Luanda.

“There are still some issued to be  resolved between the two countries before people start travelling to  Uganda,” the Rwandan senior government official said while referring to  several dozen of Rwandan citizens who are currently detained in Ugandan  prisons.

In August this year, – Rwandan President Paul Kagame met  his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri  Museveni in the Angolan capital city  Luanda where the two leaders  signed a Memorandum of Understanding   aimed at smoothening relations between the two countries.

In a  statement issued at the end of  their meeting that was also witnessed by  the leaders of Angola João  Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, Felix Tshisekedi  of DR Congo, and Congo’s  Denis Sassou Nguesso, “the summit welcomed  the political will of (Rwanda and Uganda) to continue dialogue with a  view to finding a solution to existing problems.”

The authorities  in Kampala were  accused of hosting, sponsoring, and abetting armed  militias – more  specifically the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and the  Democratic  Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) who are waging a  war on the government in Kigali. Kampala denies the accusations.

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top