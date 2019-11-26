Two more Rwandans tortured, deported from Uganda

Two Rwandans were admitted to a local hospital in North Eastern Rwanda after they was allegedly detained, badly tortured for several weeks, before being deported from Uganda, a senior local administrative official in the region confirmed Monday.They were all handed over to Rwandan authorities at Kagitumba border in Nyagatare District, North Eastern Rwanda.

The deportation of these Rwandan nationals from Uganda comes after three more Rwandans were deported after they were tortured and harassed in Uganda last week.

In August this year Rwanda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and EAC affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe asked people to desist from travelling to Uganda because of safety concerns, just a day after Uganda and Rwanda have mended fences at regional summit in Luanda.

“There are still some issued to be resolved between the two countries before people start travelling to Uganda,” the Rwandan senior government official said while referring to several dozen of Rwandan citizens who are currently detained in Ugandan prisons.

In August this year, – Rwandan President Paul Kagame met his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in the Angolan capital city Luanda where the two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at smoothening relations between the two countries.

In a statement issued at the end of their meeting that was also witnessed by the leaders of Angola João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, and Congo’s Denis Sassou Nguesso, “the summit welcomed the political will of (Rwanda and Uganda) to continue dialogue with a view to finding a solution to existing problems.”

The authorities in Kampala were accused of hosting, sponsoring, and abetting armed militias – more specifically the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) who are waging a war on the government in Kigali. Kampala denies the accusations.