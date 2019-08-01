Two-storey building collapses in Lagos

A two-storey building has collapsed in Gbagada area of Lagos on Thursday, barely two days just after another two-storey building partially collapsed in Bariga, a suburb of Lagos.The building, located at Adio street, Bariga, collapsed around 7:00 am on Thursday.

According to local media reports, no life was lost in the incident, but a man trapped in the building was rescued by the emergency workers.

The officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) at the scene explained that the building caved in as a result of distress and lack of maintenance.

The building and the environs had been cordoned and sealed off to prevent people from entering the area, while emergency operations continue at the site.

Building collapse has become a major environmental issue in Lagos with one or two buildings collapsing weekly. The Lagos state government has already marked over 150 houses for demolition, especially on the Lagos Island.