Two test negative for Covid-19 in Gambia

The Gambian Health ministry has said the country is still without a case of the deadly respiratory illness coronavirus after two people tested negative for the virus at the Medical Research Council on Tuesday evening.Gambians who were glued to radio and TV sets had heaved a collective sigh of temporary relief after the announcement was made.

There are widespread fears that the virus could eventually surface in The Gambia after the global epidemic reached its only neighbour Senegal, which has recorded more than 20 cases so far.

There is a sense of normalcy in Gambia with public gatherings and social distancing still not officially banned as regular activities continue in schools and religious houses of worship countrywide.

Meanwhile many Gambians wary of the possible spread of the virus into their country have taken to social media urging the government to shut its land borders which otherwise remain open.

At the crowded ferry crossing between the capital Banjul and the North Bank of the River Gambia, wary passengers have been keeping their distance, apparently dreading the implications of coming into physical contact with infected persons.

The Health ministry has since deployed health workers at all border entry points for a thorough screening of people entering the country.

President Adama Barrow will address the nation on the global epidemic later on Tuesday, the official State House Facebook page confirmed.