U-23 AFCON: Lions bow out of competition, lose ticket for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Cameroon’s under 23 lions have lost all hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after host country Egypt defeated them 2-1 yesterday in a decisive match at the ongoing U23 African Cup of Nations.

A brace from Mustapha Mohhamed sealed Egypt’s victory on Cameroon yesterday at the Stade international du Caire.

In a match that could be described as mostly dominated by Cameroon’s U23 lions especially in ball possessions, the pharaohs of Egypt proved more swift as Mustapha Mohhamed opened score for his team at the 28’.

Cameroon reacted some 10’ later through Eric Ayuk who equalised. Both teams went on recession on a 1-1 draw.

Back on the turf, Egypt bounced back with the goal of victory at the 50’ signed Mustapha Mohhamed once again.

The boys of Coach Rigorbert Song who at this stage of the competition only needed a draw to qualify for the semi-finals bow out of the competition with 4 points tied with Ghana, but who thanks to their 2-0 win against Mali yesterday managed to sail to the semis thanks to a goal difference from Cameroon(+1).

This elimination destroys all hopes the lions could have had to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.