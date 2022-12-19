U.S. airstrikes kill 15 al-Shabab fighters

International › APA

Published on 19.12.2022 at 18h21 by APA News

The U.S. military in Africa has conducted two “collective self-defense” airstrikes against al-Shabab fighters in Somalia’s Hirshabelle State.In a statement on Monday, the U.S. Africa Command says the two airstrikes were carried out last week near the coastal town of Cadale also known as Adale.

 

“The U.S. kinetic actions against al-Shabaab in Somalia are conducted in support of the Federal Government of Somalia’s ongoing campaign to disrupt terrorist operations in their country,” the statement reads.

 

The first strike took place 176 kilometers northeast of Mogadishu in the vicinity of Cadale, on Wednesday, December 14. 2022.

 

“The current assessment is 7 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed,” the US Africa Command says.

 

The military conducted the second air strike approximately 220km northeast of Mogadishu near Cadale three days later on Dec 17, and sys killed 8 al-Shabaab fighters.

 

“No civilians were injured or killed in either strike,” said the Command adding it will continue to assess the results of these operations

 

The Military, however, refrained from providing details about the units involved and assets used “in order to ensure operations security.”

 

