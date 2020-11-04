U.S. condemns violence, calls for “inclusive dialogue” in C/d’Ivoire

The United States condemns the violence related to the October 31, 2020 presidential election and calls on the parties to an “inclusive dialogue” to find solutions to their disagreements, the U.S. Embassy in Abidjan said Wednesday in a statement.“The United States condemns the violence during this election period” and urges “the relevant authorities to investigate all incidents of violence and hold perpetrators accountable,” the statement said.

Candidates Henri Konan Bédié of the Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (PDCI) and Affi Nguessan of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) boycotted the election, saying conditions were not in place for a credible vote, while calling on their supporters to prevent the vote, which took place in a tense climate.

“We urge all parties, groups and individuals to engage in an inclusive dialogue to find peaceful solutions to their disagreements and ease internal divisions,” the statement added.

According to Washington “grievances related to the presidential election must be resolved peacefully and transparently within the legal framework.” Therefore, it calls on political leaders to “show their commitment to the democratic process and the rule of law.”

“We echo the call made by the African Union Election Observation Mission to political leaders to resume dialogue to preserve social cohesion,” the text continued.

The United States further urged political actors in Cote d’Ivoire to take “the necessary steps to ensure inclusion to create a climate of confidence that can guarantee peace and stability.”

The Independent Electoral Commission declared Tuesday the re-election of Alassane Ouattara with 94.27 percent of the vote and a turnout of 53.90 percent. This provisional result should be transmitted to the Constitutional Council which will proclaim the final results.