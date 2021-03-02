U.S donates scientific equipment to Senegalese police

The U.S. State Department has donated scientific equipment to the Research Section of the Senegalese Gendarmerie and the Joint Container Control Unit of the Port of Dakar.By Edouard Touré

The donation was handed over in the presence of US ambassador, Tulinabo S. Mushingi, and General Jean Baptiste Tine, High Commander of the National Gendarmerie, Director of Military Justice, according to a statement from the US Embassy.

The equipment, worth more than CFA15 million, includes laptops, cameras, flash drives and backpacks, among others.

“This logistical support aims to increase the capacity of the National Gendarmerie’s Research Section and the Port’s Joint Container Control Unit to collect digital evidence in the fight against drugs and to advance their investigations. A training course was to accompany this donation, but it was postponed because of the Covid-19,” the statement added.

Both Ambassador Mushingi and General Tine welcomed the mutual efforts by Dakar and Washington in the fight against transnational drug trafficking.

They also praised the continued commitment of the American mission in Dakar to support the efforts of the Senegalese gendarmerie in the fight against drug trafficking.