International › APA

Happening now

U.S donates scientific equipment to Senegalese police

Published on 02.03.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The U.S. State Department has donated scientific equipment to the Research Section of the Senegalese Gendarmerie and the Joint Container Control Unit of the Port of Dakar.By Edouard Touré 

The donation was handed over in the presence of US ambassador, Tulinabo S. Mushingi, and General Jean Baptiste Tine, High Commander of the National Gendarmerie, Director of Military Justice, according to a statement from the US Embassy.

The equipment, worth more than CFA15 million, includes laptops, cameras, flash drives and backpacks, among others.

“This logistical support aims to increase the capacity of the National Gendarmerie’s Research Section and the Port’s Joint Container Control Unit to collect digital evidence in the fight against drugs and to advance their investigations. A training course was to accompany this donation, but it was postponed because of the Covid-19,” the statement added.

 Both Ambassador Mushingi and General Tine welcomed the mutual efforts by Dakar and Washington in the fight against transnational drug trafficking.

They also praised the continued commitment of the American mission in Dakar to support the efforts of the Senegalese gendarmerie in the fight against drug trafficking.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top