U.S. envoy urges Nigerian politicians to honour peace accord

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, has urged all the candidates in the general elections in Nigeria to honour the peace accord they signed in the run-up to the elections.In a statement on Monday in Abuja the Ambassador said: “All should convince those who support them to refrain from using force or violence to interfere with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“No one should break the law by announcing results before INEC does, or break the peace by claiming victory before the results are final. Everyone has a common interest in showing patience as INEC collates and announces the election results.”

He commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives during the elections on Saturday.

Mr. Symington also congratulated Nigerians for their patience and large turnout to cast their votes in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He applauded the hundreds of thousands who worked with the INEC to conduct the polls.

“As noted by many observer groups in their preliminary reports, this election was predominantly peaceful, and it was proof of the Nigerian people’s resolute commitment to choose their leaders. The peaceful achievement of millions was shadowed by the violence of a few,” he said.