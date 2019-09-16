U.S launches Academy for Nigerian Women Entrepreneurs

The United States Consulate General has inaugurated the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a programme that will provide support for women entrepreneurs.The programme, inaugurated in Abuja on Monday, is designed to reinforce the White House’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

It was designed to empower women to fulfill their economic potential, creating conditions for increased stability, security and prosperity for all.

The U.S. Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, highlighted the importance of promoting an enabling environment that reduces barriers and facilitates women’s participation in the economy.

“I’m pleased that this academy will help participants identify, refine and nurture their dreams.

“The goal is to teach women how to become successful entrepreneurs by providing them with knowledge that can carry them through for the next 30 years.

“We’re excited to be working in Nigeria with the one hundred women who were chosen from 6000 applicants,” she said.

Hansatu Adegbite, the Executive Director, Women in Management and Business (WIMBIZ), urged participants to understand their sector and leverage on technology, while receiving guidance from mentors.

“As we know, entrepreneurship in a terrain such as this is not easy and has many challenges.

“Our aim is to promote leadership for women in business and help them attain leadership positions,” Adegbite said.

She also urged the participants to make adequate use of the benefits of their participation in AWE.

The first phase of AWE will empower 100 women between 18-45 years with practical skills to create and run successful and sustainable businesses.