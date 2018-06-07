U.S. organises Drone Tech workshop for Nigerian students

A two-day drone technology workshop was organized by the U.S. Consulate in Lagos for students and women STEM leaders to arouse their interests in mathematics and science related subjects.The team of three drone experts led by Global Air Media co-founder, Eno Umoh, facilitated the series of workshops, which took place at Cedar STEM & Entrepreneurship Hub and American Corner at Co-Creation Hub (CCHUB).

A report by Nigeria’s Independent newspaper on Thursday said that 30 primary and secondary school students were coached on the basics of building a drone from the scratch, as well as the requisite skills for piloting and landing an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

It added that in addition to the students’ seminar, 13 female STEM leaders were mentored on the evolving technology needs of the 21st century, particularly in the fields of real estate and construction, cinematography, as well as humanitarian and emergence

The Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate Lagos, Ms. Darcy Zotter, explained that the hands-on workshop was designed to stimulate the interest of the participating students in mathematics and science, as well as careers in the STEM fields.

“STEM enables us to find solutions to some of the most pressing issues of today such as alternative energy or even food security. Creating inventions to solve global challenges can be a catalyst for a country’s economic development.

“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has funded a number of projects to increase STEM education in different parts of the country. At home or abroad promoting STEM education is a top priority of the U.S. government.

“Last March, we hosted a 16-member delegation of senior women technology executives and professionals from Silicon Valley, California. The visiting delegation held a mentoring programme for over 70 Nigerian female STEM leaders’ response,” she said

In December 2017, we funded the establishment of a technology hub in Lagos designed to host training and mentoring sessions for persons living with disabilities (PLWD) in various technology-based skills. We also hosted RoboRAVE, a robotics education programme in Lagos and Abeokuta in October 2017,” she added.