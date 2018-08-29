U.S. to assist Nigeria resolve conflicts in North East

The United States of America has expressed its readiness to assist the Nigerian Government in addressing the conflicts in the North-East, the refugee crises and the massive displacement of citizens.Mr. Richard Albright, US Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration made this known during a visit to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Albright, who led the team from the US department of States, the Bureau of Population, Refugees and the US Embassy in Nigeria, said the US government was seeking ways for collaborative efforts.

He said that they were in Nigeria to discuss with the Nigerian Government, UN agencies and some Non-Governmental Organisations on positive collaborative efforts after which they would proceed to Cameroon.

He explained that they were in Nigeria to discuss with the government and the UN agencies and some of the Non-Governmental Orginasations in their joint efforts to address the conflicts in the North-East of Nigeria.

They would also discuss the refugee crises facing South-South states emanating from the crisis in Cameroon.

“This is a long standing conflict that involves two terrorist organisations that have created great destruction and devastation and harm to a lot of segments of the population.

“We are here to consult with the government on how we can help Nigeria in addressing these challenges in creating conditions for the sustainable return of the displaced populations to their homes and their regions.

“We welcome the efforts that the Nigerian government has made with the government of Cameroon and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in signing the tripartite agreement.

He said that the agreement would govern the eventual return of Nigerian refugees, who were displaced in Cameroon.

Albright said that the US government through the Bureau would ensure and facilitate humanitarian assistance to those who are displaced in adherence to international humanitarian principles in supporting the return of the population.

He said that they would also ensure the carrying out of returnees in a way that is safe, dignified, voluntary and informed.

He appreciated all the close cooperation between the United States Government and the Government of Nigeria.

In his response, Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, Director General, NEMA, appreciated the team for their visit and the continuous support of the United States Government to Nigeria through its relevant agencies.

Maihaja said that NEMA was looking forward to working with the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migrants to better respond to the to the humanitarian crises and assist the vulnerable and those displaced