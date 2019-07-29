International › APA

Happening now

U16 women’s basketball: Mozambique beat Tanzania

Published on 29.07.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

Mozambique’s U16 female basketball team defeated Tanzania on Monday, by 78-52, in a second round of matches of the championships being played at the ‘Amahoro stadium in Kigali.Angola enjoyed their start of the tournament by pushing Mozambique in a 76-54 Group A tie held on Sunday night.

The  continental tournament  is  getting underway since July 26 and it will  run through August 4 in Kigali where by the reigning champions Mali is to defend their title for a record-extending sixth time.

Besides  the hosts, Rwanda, and holders, Mali, the other six teams include  Angola, Egypt, Mozambique, Uganda, South Africa and Tanzania.

Following are Day 1 match results of the tournament:

– Mali 108-32 Uganda

– Rwanda 36-42 Tanzania

– Angola 76- 54 Mozambique.

Fixtures of Day2 of FIBA U16 AFRICA Women’s Championship are as follows:

Rwanda- Angola
South Africa – Mali
Uganda-Egypt.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top