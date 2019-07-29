U16 women’s basketball: Mozambique beat Tanzania

Published on 29.07.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

Mozambique’s U16 female basketball team defeated Tanzania on Monday, by 78-52, in a second round of matches of the championships being played at the ‘Amahoro stadium in Kigali.Angola enjoyed their start of the tournament by pushing Mozambique in a 76-54 Group A tie held on Sunday night.

The continental tournament is getting underway since July 26 and it will run through August 4 in Kigali where by the reigning champions Mali is to defend their title for a record-extending sixth time.

Besides the hosts, Rwanda, and holders, Mali, the other six teams include Angola, Egypt, Mozambique, Uganda, South Africa and Tanzania.

Following are Day 1 match results of the tournament:

– Mali 108-32 Uganda

– Rwanda 36-42 Tanzania

– Angola 76- 54 Mozambique.

Fixtures of Day2 of FIBA U16 AFRICA Women’s Championship are as follows:

Rwanda- Angola

South Africa – Mali

Uganda-Egypt.