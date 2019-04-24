U17 AFCON 2019: Cameroon face Angola in semi-finals today

Cameroon’s U-17 men’s football team will today face Angola in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2019 Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

The boys of Thomas Libiih maintained their leadership at the top of Group B with 7points after drawing against Senegal in their last Group game Sunday April 21, 2019.

They will in the days ahead play against Angola, who qualified for the semi-finals by beating Tanzania 4 goals to 2.

After the win on Tanzania, Angola who had a single point so far saw her points rise to four. With this win, she too like Cameroon, grabbed her qualification ticket for the World cup in Brazil.