U17 Afcon : Cameroon Portrays Confidence Before Competition Kick-Off

Prior to the start of the competition, the Lions have played a series of friendly matches that have all ended in victory.

It is a confident Cameroon that takes the road to Algeria. Baby lions will take part in the African Cup of Nations of the U17 category which runs from April 29 to May 19.

Before taking their flight, they made a stopover in Tunisia. On this side, the foals of coach Serge Mimpo have delivered three games of preparation. Full success for Cameroon, in three outings, the Lions recorded three victories. Against Esperance of Tunis, they won 1-0, against Club Africain 3-2 and against Etoile Sportive du Sahel, 2-1.