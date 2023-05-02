U18, U20 Athletics Championships : Cameroonians On Spotlight

Keilla Bangue Bangue, Ibrahima Hamayadji and Norrah Frédéric are the two Cameroonian athletes who have already reached the podium.

Norrah Frédéric Lemongo Nkoulou took the 3rd place in the women’s discus throw competition in the U20 category. The 18-year-old athlete won the bronze medal with a performance of 38.77m.

With a throw of 13m69 on her fifth attempt, Anne Keilla Bangue Bangue won the silver medal in the women’s shot put in the U20 category. This is the first medal for Cameroon after three days of competition. In the morning, Ibrahima Hamayadji finished 4th in his 200m heat. A position that did not allow him to qualify for the semi-finals.