UAE investment delegation in Liberia

Barely two weeks after the visit of President George Manneh Weah to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a 23 member delegation from that country has arrived in Liberia to assess areas of interest for possible investment.According to Deputy Information Minister for Public Affairs Eugene L. Fahngon, the deletion comprises agriculture, business and health practitioners.

While in the country, the 23-man delegation is expected to hold discussions with senior government officials,

During his recent visit to the UAE, President Weah held discussions with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheik Mhamed bin Zayed and other senior officials and investors in that country.

During President Weah’s visit to UAE, the Crown Prince who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces expressed the hope that the visit would strengthen UAE-Liberia ties, and open up new avenues for bilateral cooperation that would serve the mutual interests of both countries.