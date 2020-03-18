International › APA

Happening now

UAE offers to assist Kenya fight off COVID-19

Published on 18.03.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday offered to set up a state-of-the-art Laboratory in support of Kenya’s public health surveillance of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number of confirmed cases reached seven.The UAE government will provide additional testing kits to support the  ongoing efforts to contain the spread of pandemic that is affecting all  people across the ranks globally.

Already, the World Health Organization WHO has declared to be a global crisis. 

Speaking  in Nairobi, UAE Ambassador to Kenya Amb Khalid Khalifa said his  government is willing to work closely with Kenya to provide training of personnel to work in the lab. 

Kenya’s Chief Administrative Secretary, Ababu Namwamba and Chair of the  Ministry of Foreign Affairs Standing Committee on Emergency Response said the intervention is a demonstration of the well-grounded relations between the two countries.

Kenya on Wednesday confirmed its seventh case of coronavirus.

