UAE offers to assist Kenya fight off COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday offered to set up a state-of-the-art Laboratory in support of Kenya’s public health surveillance of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number of confirmed cases reached seven.The UAE government will provide additional testing kits to support the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of pandemic that is affecting all people across the ranks globally.

Already, the World Health Organization WHO has declared to be a global crisis.

Speaking in Nairobi, UAE Ambassador to Kenya Amb Khalid Khalifa said his government is willing to work closely with Kenya to provide training of personnel to work in the lab.

Kenya’s Chief Administrative Secretary, Ababu Namwamba and Chair of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Standing Committee on Emergency Response said the intervention is a demonstration of the well-grounded relations between the two countries.

Kenya on Wednesday confirmed its seventh case of coronavirus.