UAE proposes $200M for power projects in Mozambique

The United Arab Emirates (UAE-based) energy firm, Phanes Group of the United Arab Emirates, in partnership with Reputation Moz, is proposing to invest $200 million to build photovoltaic power plants with a total capacity of 200 megawatts in Mozambique’s northermost province of Niassa, APA can report on Thursday.The provincial director for Mineral Resources and Energy in Niassa, Danta Ross, told APA in an interview that the plan seeks to promote the industrialization of the province of Niassa, an objective inscribed in

its strategic plan for the next 12 years, based on the increase of availability of quality electricity.

Niassa governor Arlindo Chilundo and the general director of the Phanes Group have signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of the project in Lichinga city, which symbolized

the start of the activities planned for the implementation of the project, according to Ross.

The memorandum states that after 25 years of operation of the power plants by the company that financed its construction, the management of the infrastructure passes to the state-owned company Electricidade

de Moçambique.