UAE provides 15 metric tons of COVID-19 supplies to Ethiopia

Published on 14.04.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday provided 15 metric tons of medical supplies including PPE gears in aid to Ethiopia to assist efforts to fight coronavirus.The assistance would enable medical staff in the horn African nation to safely perform their professional duties in combating the virus’ spread.

Prime Minister thanked the UAE for supporting Ethiopia’s fight against the virus.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health has reported eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) out of the 447 samples tested over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 82.

Five of today’s confirmed cases are Ethiopians and the other three are Eritrean, Somali and British nationals.

The country has so far reported three deaths and 14 recoveries from the virus.

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.9 million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally.

Nearly 120,000 people have died and more than 453,000 have recovered from the virus.