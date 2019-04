Published on 22.04.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have announced a joint initiative to support the people of Sudan valued at $3 billion.The initiative will see the delivery of $3 billion in assistance to Sudan.

The assistance bundle entails $500 million deposit into Sudan’s central bank to strengthen the country’s liquidity and monetary reserves.

The remaining amount will be dedicated to support the people of Sudan, across food, medicines, and fuel derivatives.