UAE to build Mauritanian Arts Institute

The United Arab Emirates, on Monday, pledged to build a Mauritanian arts institute in Nouakchott, the first of its kind in the country.This commitment materialized in an MoU signed between the two parties on Monday in Nouakchott. The memorandum was signed by the Mauritanian Minister of Culture, Handicrafts and Relations with Parliament, Sidi Mohamed Ould Ghaber, and Mohamed Ben Nacer Ben Wezn El Ghahtani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati company, ‘Essalam El Ghabidha’.

The arts are a key driver of creativity and corporate genius, said Ould Ghaber in a note at the signing ceremony.

They contribute to the entrenchment of the values of peace and tolerance, he added, stressing that they are one of the linchpins of the program initiated by President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

For his part, Abdel Kader Abderrahmane, an expert member of the Board of Directors of ‘Essalam El Ghabidha,’ hailed the interest shown by the Mauritanian side in culture in general and particularly, in the promotion of arts.