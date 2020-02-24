UAE’s KEFD provides $100m loan to Ethiopia

Published on 24.02.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KEFD) of the United Arab Emirates on Monday provided $100 million loan to Ethiopia.The loan agreement was signed in the Ethiopian capital by Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance and Hussain Jasem Al Nowais, Chairman of KFED.

According to Ethiopian fiancé minister, the loan will be used to implement homegrown economic reforms, encourage innovation and assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs), among others.

In August last year, KEFD provided a $100 million financial assistance for job creation activities in Ethiopia

The loan agreement comes after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the UAE where he held discussion with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who pledged to provide plot of land for construction of Ethiopian Orthodox Church in UAE.

Monday’s agreement affirms the strengthening of trade, investment and development cooperation between the two countries, Chairman of KFED.