UBA CEO Awards: Staff urged to work hard, exhale core values of UBA

The management of the Pan African financial services group, United Bank for Africa (UBA), have exhorted its staff to continue working hard and exhale the core values of UBA.

Various top management personnel took turns in making the call during the 2018 edition of the UBA CEO Awards hosted recently at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking on the importance of the UBA CEO Awards, UBA Chairman, Tony Elumelu, said the bank chose the day to reward staff who had worked hard to ensure that the company remains a leading financial institution on the continent.

“It is a time to reward dignity, hard work, and excellence in execution, and to show our multitude of staff globally that they are very much appreciated for their contributions.’ said Elumelu.

For his part, the GMD/CEO of UBA, Kennedy Uzoka, charged employees to continue working hard and exhale the core values of UBA.

While commending the recipients of the various awards in different categories, Uzoka, re -iterated that the Customer is the employer and all staff must focus on ensuring that they are given excellent services always.

Regarding the awards, Uzoka said, “Every year, it is our tradition to appreciate our people who have put in their very best and gone far and beyond the call of duty to deliver excellent services to the bank and the customers by extension. As you may well know, UBA has promoted about 47 per cent of its staff within the last twelve months, and this is something that is very rare in our industry. It is a statement about our commitment to the employees’.

To Uzoka, when rewarded, employees are encouraged to do more. “So I encourage you all to put in your best and remain focused on satisfying the customers, which is the reason why we are here” he added.

This year’s UBA CEO Awards night was celebrated under the theme; Celebrating Africa, celebration by the pan-African Bank, of the continents rich history and culture. The awards, which is already in its tenth year brought together top media moguls, Nollywood stars, Public servants and politicians including President of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Forte Oil, Femi Otedola, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce amongst others.

This year, UBA Cameroon was honoured to get two awards at the event. Aissatou Hamadou Regional Director for the Center Region won the prize for Enterprise and Kaltoum Bawa branch manager of the Hippodrome branch in Yaounde bagged the award for Execution.