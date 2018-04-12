UBA Chairman takes entrepreneurship campaign to Kenya, Uganda

The Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Tony Elumelu, is taking the entrepreneurship and infrastructure growth campaign to East African countries of Kenya and Uganda.Elumelu is embarking on a five-day working visit to East Africa, where he will meet with national leaders of Kenya and Uganda.

A report by a local Nigerian newspaper, the Punch on Thursday said that the UBA Chairman would travel to Uganda and Kenya to meet with the Presidents of both nations, Uhuru Kenyatta and Yoweri Museveni, to discuss issues around the growth and development of the their economies.

It added that the discussions would include how to enable entrepreneurship, infrastructure financing, regional economic growth, and how the private sector in Africa could work in shared purpose alongside African governments to create prosperity for all Africans.

“On the sidelines of the engagements, the Tony Elumelu Foundation will gather members of the full local ecosystem — from investors to academia to established and emerging entrepreneurs alike — for an entrepreneurship ecosystem event,” the report quoted a statement as saying.

“During the visit, Elumelu will also meet with key stakeholders and policymakers in the countries to discuss infrastructural funding opportunities, as well as interact with leading private and public sector players.

“He will host a Founder’s Forum with students of Makerere University, Kampala, and University of Nairobi — two leading African institutions,” the report added.

It explained that during the event, TEF alumni and members of the Kenyan and Ugandan entrepreneurship communities will receive insights from guest speakers who will provide practicable information to help the audience develop their businesses and their business management skills.

The guest speakers at the event will include leaders from TEF partner, Microsoft, and other ecosystem players and Google, while Elumelu will give young Africans insight into his own life, share tips and values for success while encouraging entrepreneurship and development.