UBA management lauded for impressive performance in 2017

The board and management of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, have been lauded for the impressive performance recorded in 2017 and the remarkable contributions of its African subsidiaries that accounted for over 45 percent of the group’s income.

Journal du Cameroun learnt that the commendation came from UBA’S shareholders on Monday at the 56th annual general meeting in Lagos. UBA posted profit after tax (PAT) of USD237 million for the 2017 financial year and recommended a total dividend of 0.3 USD cents per share, which was ratified at the AGM.

One of the shareholders, Boniface Okezie, the Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, said UBA’s Chairman, Tony Elumelu and Group Managing Director/CEO, Kennedy Uzoka’s leadership, has brought tremendous progress to the institution in the past two years.

Hear him; “We, the shareholders, are impressed with results that you have recorded so far and the achievements that the bank has recorded under your leadership, especially the sterling contributions of our subsidiaries in Africa. We are impressed with the continuous penetration of the Group’s franchise and market share gain across Africa. UBA has further demonstrated that Africa can nurture great companies and great things can be originated from Africa. UBA has showcased a high level of ingenuity in the banking space, and we are glad with the attendant value creation for shareholders and the broader stakeholders.”

Another shareholder, Timothy Adesiyan, commended the Management for being the African bank to pioneer Artificial Intelligence technology, with the launch of UBA’s Virtual Banking Robot, named “Leo”, a Chatbot which enhances lifestyle banking, as it enables customers to carry out all forms of basic banking transaction through Facebook chat. Also, speaking at the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Group, Nonah Awoh, who commended the bank for the performance, equally tasked the management to do more to ensure that all the African subsidiaries contribute at least 50 per cent to the bottom-line of the Group in the near future.

Talking to the shareholders, Tony Elumelu, said the bank recorded strong growth in both top and bottom lines in 2017. He stated that; “Overall, our bank grew profit before tax by 16.1 per cent to USD318 million. More importantly, the bank remains financially strong, with BASEL II capital adequacy ratio of 20% well ahead of the 15% regulatory requirement in Nigeria and the Group’s capital adequacy ratio of 25% ranks one of the highest amongst Sub-Sahara African banking groups. More importantly, the Group remains very liquid, reinforcing the strength of our balance sheet. We recently opened for business in Mali, as we see the economy of Mali to be very viable, with strong growth prospects for us and other corporates in that market. Mali is a strategic fit for our Group and this time and the corporates and SMEs in Mali will benefit from our expertise and banking capacity in varying sectors of the economy, in addition to our value proposition to the retail customers, who can efficiently leverage our digital banking offerings to facilitate their banking transactions with ease. Hence, we see us adding a lot of value to the Malian economy and we expect positive profit contribution to our Group from this new subsidiary, going forward”.

For the Group’s Managing Director, Uzoka, “UBA has built a great brand that is recognised all over the world, and because of this, we have decided to be customer centric. This means our focus is on putting our customers first in all we do by making sure that we do things from the customers’ standpoint.”