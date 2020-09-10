UCI bans Swiss Rider after being tested positive for ‘hormones’ at Tour Du Rwanda

International › APA

Published on 11.09.2020 at 00h21 by APA News

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is the world governing body of cycling on Thursday handed a four-month ban for the Swiss rider Patrick Schelling for ‘a non-intentional anti-doping rule violation’ after he tested positive during Tour du Rwanda.The  Swiss was found to have used terbutaline, a banned substance found in  asthma inhalers, during the second stage of Tour du Rwanda on February  24, the statement issued by the world cycling body said.

The  30-year-old has also been stripped of his third place finish at Tour du  Rwanda 2020 and all his results at the race have been nullified.

The  UCI stated “Patrick Schelling has been sanctioned with a period of  ineligibility of four months for a non-intentional anti-doping rule  violation.”

“The case has been resolved by way of an acceptance of consequences as provided for by the WADC and the UCI ADR.” it added.

The ban is retroactive to May 18 and will end on September 17.

The Israeli cycling team said in a statement that they had no idea he was using the asthma drug.

“We  accept the sanction by the UCI, which was imposed in accordance with  the Anti-Doping Rules. ISN will deal with this internally to ensure that  such violations are not repeated,”

Schelling’s positive test  marks the first official case of a doping offence at Tour du Rwanda,  since the race was sanctioned by UCI in 2009.

Schelling joined Isreal Start-Up Nation this year having previously raced for Team Vorarlberg and IAM Cycling.

