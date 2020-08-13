UCL: Cameroon’s Choupo Moting’s last minute goal sends PSG to semi finals

Cameroon’s indomitable lion Eric Maxim Choupo Moting Wednesday evening scored a decisive last minute goal during the Atlanta vs Paris Saint Germain game that permitted his club to spot her first ever Champions League semi-final ticket in twenty-five years.



Paris Saint Germain almost bowed out of this year’s UEFA Champions League competition as it has been the case in the previous years, but for the historic 93’ goal netted in by Cameroon’s Eric Maxime Choupo Moting.

Atlanta led 1-0 for almost the whole match before Marquinhos equalized at the 90’ minute.

Against all expectations, Choupo Moting who came in as a substitute at the 79’ scored the winning goal to give Paris Saint Germain a 2-1 quarter final victory, and thus handing his club its first ever UEFA Champions League semi-final ticket.

Paris Saint Germain is the first club to qualify for this year’s semi-final. The other teams will be known after the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, Barcelona vs Bayern and Manchester City vs Lyon games.

Eric Choupo-Moting was relegated from the Premier League with Stoke City in 2018 and joined Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer shortly after.