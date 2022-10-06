Sport › Football

UEFA Champions League: Cameroonian’s Outstanding Performance Gives Victory To Clubs

Published on 06.10.2022 at 16h45 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The European top league was played on Tuesday and Wednesday. Several Indomitable Lions contributed to the success of their respective teams thanks to prominent features.

 

André Onana, Zambo Anguissa, and Choupo-Moting. All distinguished themselves on October 04, 2022 during the third playing day of the UEFA Champions League. Performances that contributed to the victories of their respective teams.

 

André Onana succeded in protecting the cages of Inter Milan. Playing against FC Barcelona, ​​the Cameroonian during the 90 minutes of the match gave the Catalan stickers a hard time.

 

Meanwhile, his outings were very often flopped, such as Pedri’s goal disallowed for offside after consulting the VAR 20 minutes from the end of the match. André Onana, however, was reassuring on his line with ease in footwork, notably with a successful dribble against Raphinha and precision in his clearances.

MILAN, ITALY – OCTOBER 04: Andre Onana of FC Internazionale in action during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at San Siro Stadium on October 04, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

 

It was a successful comeback for Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting. He started the season in the infirmary. On Tuesday, his club, Bayern Munich received the Czechs club Viktoria Plzen. The Bavarians wandered off, winning the match, 5-0. The recital was completed by Choupo-Moting who came on in the 46th minute. Served in the 59th minute by Léon Goretzka, the Cameroonian striker was able to pass between the defense and overpowered the goalkeeper with the flat of his foot.

Choupo-Moting

 

Zambo Anguissa; midfield boss

Zamba Anguissa

He is making one of his finest starts of season in Europe. Double scorer last weekend with Napoli, André Franck Zambo Anguissa offered two assists for his club’s second and fourth goals against Ajax Amsterdam. In 11 games already played this season, the Cameroonian midfielder has three goals and five assists. A centerpiece of the midfield which could be useful to Cameroon at the upcoming World Cup.

 

