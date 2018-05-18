UEMOA bank interest rates decline in March

Lending rates applied by banks to their customers in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) fell slightly by 0.02 percentage points at the end of March 2018 compared to the previous month, APA learned Thursday from the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).According to the issuing institution, excluding charges and taxes, the average rate calculated at the UEMOA level went from 6.63 percent in February 2018 to 6.61 percent in March 2018.

As for the average rate of remuneration for term deposits of customers, it stood at 5.34 percent in March 2018 against 5.20 percent over the previous month, an increase of 0.14 percentage points.