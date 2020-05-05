UEMOA Health Ministers to meet Thursday over Covid-19

The health ministers of the eight member states of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) are to meet on Thursday, May 7, 2020, to coordinate the fight against the Covid-19, APA learned from the Division of Information, Internal Communication and Public Relations of the Union.“The meeting, which is a videoconference, will be devoted to the practical arrangements to be made for the diligent implementation of the decisions and recommendations made by the Heads of State and Government of the Union relating to the Covid pandemic19, during their April 27 special session,” said a press release.

He adds that they will, among other things, discuss the establishment, within the community framework, of greater coordination in the taking of health measures relating to the management of the internal and external UEMOA borders.

“The development and implementation of a regional plan to strengthen the capacity of health systems for the management of epidemics will also be high on the agenda,” the press release concluded.