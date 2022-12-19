UEMOA records strong economic activity in Q3 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the West African Economic and Monetary Union grew by 5.7 percent from July to August 2022. By Abdourahmane Diallo

Despite an international situation marked by a slowdown in global economic activity, the West African Economic and Monetary Union stays the course.

“Within UEMOA, economic activity remained dynamic in the third quarter of 2022, with an increase of 5.7 percent in GDP over one year, the same growth rate recorded in the previous quarter,” said Monday in Dakar, the President of the Council of Ministers of the sub-regional organization, Sani Yaya, who is also Togo’s Economy and Finance minister.

Speaking at the 4th ordinary session of the Union’s Council of Ministers for the year 2022, Mr. Yaya said that this development was driven by the increase in value added in all production sectors.

He said similarly, demand, final consumption and investment have remained sustained.

On this basis, he said that despite the negative impacts of the international environment, the economic results recorded by UEMOA countries in the third quarter of 2022 are encouraging.