UEMOA to get Islamic finance bank

The head of the African Institute of Islamic Finance (AIIF), Mohamed Lamine Mbacké of Senegal, announced Monday in Dakar the launch of several projects by his organization, including the “imminent creation” of an Islamic bank with the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA).“Beyond the training and the forum, the AIIF has other projects as part of Islamic finance. In this regard, the institute is pleased to announce the imminent creation of an Islamic bank by UEMOA as part of its partnership with a group of experts with many years of experience in international finance,” Mbacké said.

He was speaking at the opening of the 5th International Islamic Finance Forum at the Dakar’s International Conference Center.

Organized by AIIF, this “private initiative” aims to make a “strong contribution” to the government’s desire to “build an Islamic financial industry,” he continued.

In the process, Mohamed Lamine Mbacké announced “the launch of the first investment fund, compliant with Sharia (Islamic legislation), in West Africa, in partnership with Impactis Capital, a merchant bank.”

In addition, Mbacké said his group also intends to launch a “project to create an Islamic microfinance outfit with a capital of one billion CFA, with Turkish and Senegalese partners.”

The AIIF forum, now in its fifth year and opened by Senegalese President Macky Sall, brought together investors from the Gulf countries, as well as institutional and private actors from ECOWAS, such as the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), and the country’s religious leaders.