UEMOA’s industrial production declines in April

The industrial production of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) slightly declined by 1.9 percent at late April 2018, the Dakar-based Central Bank of the States of West Africa (BCEAO) announced.This production had increased by 1.8 percent in March 2018. The turnover index for retail trade for its part grew by 2.6 percent year-on-year, after a 9.1 percent increase noted in the previous month.

The turnover index for merchant services was up 9.4 percent in April 2018 compared with the same period of 2017, driven notably by transport, accommodation and food services.