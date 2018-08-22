Uganda: 62 witnesses poised for ex-warlord’s ICC defense

The defence team of Uganda’s former warlord Domic Ongwen has lined up 62 witnesses to testify in his trial which resumes before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on September 18.They include former LRA fighters, Local Defence Units, UPDF, teachers and people who were in the Internally Displaced People’s (IDP) camps.

Dominic Ongwen is currently facing 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the ICC for his alleged role in the LRA conflict.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to Eric Odong, from the ICC outreach office in Kampala on Wednesday, the presentation of witnesses before the judges shall be between September 27th and October 10th 2018.

“The defense team has indicated that they will be presenting over 60 witnesses in court before the judges, and have so far filed over 1000 documents in defense of Dominic Ongwen,” Odong said.

Both the prosecution and legal representatives of victims have finished their case.