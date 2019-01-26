Uganda and Egypt in malaria prevention pact

The governments of Uganda and Egypt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate the use of Larviciding as a means of controlling malaria in the East African country.

With Larviciding a larvicide is used as an insecticide targeted against the larval stage of an insect and is mostly used against mosquitoes.

This is to be implemented under the Larval Source Management (LSM) a programme which will run in the northern and western regions of Uganda this year and in 2020 to protect over 15 million Ugandans.

The Larval Source Management program will later be rolled out across Uganda in a phased manner.

Uganda’s Health minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng signed the pact while the ambassador of Egypt to Kampala, Tarek Sallam represented the Egyptian government at the signing on Thursday.

According to Minister Aceng the intervention is expected to protect and reduce the malaria burden among vulnerable groups especially school-going children.

“Malaria is the leading, most widespread and serious communicable disease in Uganda. It is a major public health problem, and is endemic in approximately 95percent of the country; the remaining 5 percent is prone to malaria epidemics mainly highland areas of South-western Uganda, the Rwenzori, and Elgon mountain ranges,” the minister said.

The ambassador of Egypt to Uganda, Tarek Sallam on the other hand confirmed the willingness of the government of Egypt to have more opportunities for cooperation in the health sector in Uganda.

According to the MOU the government of Egypt will set up a production unit for larvicides in Uganda.