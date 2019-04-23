Uganda arrests 14 Congolese over illegal entry

The Ugandan authorities are holding fourteen Congolese nationals who were arrested by Police and the Military over the weekend after they were found fishing on the Ugandan side of Lake Albert.The area police spokesperson Julius Hakiza, says the suspects failed to present travel documents permitting them to enter Uganda

He says the security team also impounded four fishing boats, one boat Engine and immature fish belonging to the suspects.

Hakiza says once investigations into the matter are complete the suspects will be arraigned before Uganda courts of law to face charges of illegal entry and possession of narcotics

The arrests come amidst increased attacks on Ugandan fishermen on shared Lake Albert by suspected Congolese militia who rob them of their fishing gear including boats, Engines and batteries among others.