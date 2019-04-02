Uganda arrests Rwandan teacher over spying allegations

International › APA

Uganda’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), has arrested a Rwandan teacher for allegedly spying for his native country, with local media identifying him Tuesday as Daniel Karangwa.The arrested Rwandan teacher was employed at Rwamata secondary school located in  the Central Region of Uganda, reports said.

The  arrest comes a few days after Rwandan President Paul Kagame has pubicly  accused neighboring Uganda of backing armed groups and terrorist  organisations hostile to Rwanda, including RNC, FDLR and others, who it  claimed are aided and abetted in their subversive activities, including  recruitment, by institutions and officials in Kampala.

Tensions  between the two neighboring countries escalated  since last month, with  officials from both sides issuing strong rhetoric.  

In a travel  advisory warning people against visiting Uganda, officials in Kigali  also accused neighboring Uganda of incarcerating dozens of its citizens  without consular access, and deportation.

Rwandan officials  explained that all these concerns have been repeatedly communicated to  the government of Uganda, without any reaction from Kampala.

Rwanda  has issued a travel advisory ‘strongly advising’ its citizens not to  travel to Uganda, because of ‘ongoing arrests, harassment, torture,  incarceration without consular access’.

Reacting recently to the  latest incidents with harrassment against Rwandans travelling to Uganda,  Rwandan President Paul Kagame explained that not only Rwandese  nationals have not been treated through the legal processes, but they  have not been given access to counsel.

