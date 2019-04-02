Uganda arrests Rwandan teacher over spying allegations

Uganda’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), has arrested a Rwandan teacher for allegedly spying for his native country, with local media identifying him Tuesday as Daniel Karangwa.The arrested Rwandan teacher was employed at Rwamata secondary school located in the Central Region of Uganda, reports said.

The arrest comes a few days after Rwandan President Paul Kagame has pubicly accused neighboring Uganda of backing armed groups and terrorist organisations hostile to Rwanda, including RNC, FDLR and others, who it claimed are aided and abetted in their subversive activities, including recruitment, by institutions and officials in Kampala.

Tensions between the two neighboring countries escalated since last month, with officials from both sides issuing strong rhetoric.

In a travel advisory warning people against visiting Uganda, officials in Kigali also accused neighboring Uganda of incarcerating dozens of its citizens without consular access, and deportation.

Rwandan officials explained that all these concerns have been repeatedly communicated to the government of Uganda, without any reaction from Kampala.

Rwanda has issued a travel advisory ‘strongly advising’ its citizens not to travel to Uganda, because of ‘ongoing arrests, harassment, torture, incarceration without consular access’.

Reacting recently to the latest incidents with harrassment against Rwandans travelling to Uganda, Rwandan President Paul Kagame explained that not only Rwandese nationals have not been treated through the legal processes, but they have not been given access to counsel.