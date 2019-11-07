Uganda bans peanut butter products from Kenya

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards has suspended the importation, sale and distribution of several peanut butter products from Kenya, a statement from the agency on Thursday disclosed.According to the statement from the standards body the banned products have been found to have aflatoxin, a poisonous cancer-causing compound.

“Importers, distributors and retailers are informed to cease the sale and distribution of the aforementioned products and ensure that they are not displayed in retail outlets until further notice” it said.

The products banned include nuteez, zesta, nutty and true nuts.

UNBS said that the ban follows laboratory tests carried out by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), which confirmed high levels of aflatoxin contamination in the products.

UNBS has also urged the Ugandan public to avoid buying the products and also remain vigilant and report them if they are found on the Uganda market.

The standards body has also instructed all imports inspectors at border points to seize consignments of the products from Kenya.