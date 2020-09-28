Uganda begins Covid vaccine trials in November

International › APA

Published on 28.09.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Human trials of a coronavirus vaccine still under research in Uganda are being slated to begin in November, senior health officials in Kampala have confirmed.The so-called Self Replicating RNA, the result of a joint research effort by Imperial College, London and the Uganda Virus Research Institute will be conducted in three stages.

Health officials say if the tests turn up successful results, the vaccine will be recommended for the general treatment of Covid-19 patients in Uganda. 

Ten Ugandan volunteers will be sought to be used for the human trials and observe their response to the vaccine. 

At least 100 volunteers will be tested before a random test will be conducted , targeting between 1000 and 3000 people.

Funding for the trial will be provided by Imperial College London.

It comes as President Yoweri Museveni inaugurated the Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics (PRESIDE) with a view to conducting effective research on the novel coronavirus.

 

