Uganda blocks 40 people identified as Kenyans from joining army

At least 40 Kenyan nationals who had disguised as Ugandans have been blocked from the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) recruitment in different parts of Uganda.The UPDF recruitment targets a total of 4,000 recruits from all districts of Uganda as both professional and regular soldiers.

The professionals include Doctors, Nurses, Engineers, Lawyers and teachers among others.

According to the UPDF recruitment criteria, all recruits must be citizens of Uganda and in possession of an Original National Identity Card and a letter from their local councils to confirm that they are citizens of good conduct with no criminal record.

However Telesphor Turyamanya, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson expressed dismay that the Kenyan nationals held recommendation letters, issued by Ugandan local council authorities.

He says the recruiting authority acted on tipped off by some concerned Ugandan citizens and probed the group which comprised both male and female youths only to find they were Kenyan nationals.