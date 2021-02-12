Uganda chopper crash kills military pilot

Captain Caroline Busingye has been identified as the military pilot who died in Thursday’s helicopter crash in Uganda’s Entebbe.The ill-fated helicopter crashed moments after take-off near Entebbe during flight training at a base near the city.

Brig Flavia Byekwaso, a spokesperson for the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) said two cadet trainees were piloting the helicopter when it fell from the sky and fell on a beachfront at 2:15pm.

The pair were rushed to a nearby hospital where Captain Caroline Busingye was pronounced dead.