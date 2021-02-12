International › APA

Uganda chopper crash kills military pilot

Published on 12.02.2021 at 11h21 by APA News



Captain Caroline Busingye has been identified as the military pilot who died in Thursday’s helicopter crash in Uganda’s Entebbe.The ill-fated helicopter crashed moments after take-off near Entebbe during flight training at a base near the city.

Brig Flavia Byekwaso, a spokesperson for the Uganda  People’s Defence Force (UPDF) said two cadet trainees were piloting the helicopter when it fell from the sky and fell on a beachfront at 2:15pm.

The pair were rushed to a nearby hospital where Captain Caroline Busingye was pronounced dead.

