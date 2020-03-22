Uganda closes borders over COVID-19

Published on 22.03.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has said starting 12:00 pm today Sunday 22nd March 2020, no passenger planes or human movement shall be allowed to enter or leave the country as measure to control the spread of the Corona virus disease COVID-19.He directed that only Cargo planes and 3 crew members will be allowed in the country.”

Museveni also directed that no pedestrian or person riding a bicycle, commercial motorcycle known as boda boda, or vehicles will be allowed to enter Uganda by land or water except for cargo vehicle drivers and their crew members not exceeding three.”

He said humans crossing into Uganda from the different border points are prohibited going forward.

Museveni said this will be maintained until coordination at the East African level is arrived at.

Uganda is the latest East African country to confirm a COVID-19 case.

There are over other 30 confirmed cases in Uganda’s neighbours including Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania.

So far, more than 600 cases have been confirmed with in Africa.

Globally, over 270,000 cases have been confirmed.