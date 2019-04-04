Uganda: Court charges suspected German paedophile

A suspected German paedophile, identified as Bernhard Glanser Berry has been charged with defilement and child trafficking.Glanser, on Thursday appeared before a Ugandan court where he was slapped with 28 counts including eight charges of aggravated defilement and 19 counts of aggravated child trafficking.

According to prosecution between 2007 and November 2013 Glanser allegedly abused the power and authority he had over the minors that were under his care and sexually assaulted them.

In February Uganda Police Criminal Investigations Department arrested the German on suspicion of being a paedophile.

According to police investigations Glanser allegedly committed paedophile acts on female children who received training in reflexology and sexual reproductive health at Ssese Humanitarian Services centre where he was the Director.

Glanser has been sent back to prison as he awaits the date for a hearing of the charges against him.