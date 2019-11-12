Uganda denies plans to introduce anti-gay bill

The Ugandan government has ruled out any possibility of re-tabling a contentious anti-homosexuality bill five years after it was quashed by a court, APA can report Tuesday.This follows numerous media reports indicating that the government is planning to re-table the bill before the end of this year.

Uganda’s anti-homosexuality Bill was nullified by the constitutional court in 2014 on grounds that it was passed without quorum in parliament.

The bill had attracted an outcry and condemnation from gay rights activists and the donor community because of its tough penalties including death for aggravated homosexuality, defilement and knowingly spreading HIV.

They argued that it infringes on the human rights of the LGBT community in Uganda.

The punishment was however reduced to life sentence before the passing of the bill into law.

Following reports of the intended re-tabling of the law, Ugandan government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo said such claims cannot be further from the truth.

In a tweet Opondo said, “Government hereby clarifies that it does not intend to introduce any new law with regards to the regulation of LGTB activities in Uganda because the current provisions in the penal code are sufficient”.

Earlier reports had indicated that the bill would return back in its earlier form.

Even Ethics minister Father Simon Lokodo, who is quoted by several media on the proposed re-tabling of the bill seemed elusive when asked about the matter.